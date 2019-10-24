Instagram Captions For Every Halloween Mood, From Spooky To Sultry

Though I would like it to be Halloween every day, I’ve resolved to keep my spooky celebrations to the next week or so. Obviously, the best part about Halloween is the dressing up (I’m going as Spiked Seltzer this year, hbu?) and what better way to show off your crafting skills (or Amazon-purchasing skills, no shade) than with a snappy Instagram? Now if you’re anything like me, posting to your grid gives you that good good social media anxiety, so I’ve taken the stress away and written your captions for you! Whether you’re going as a dragon or the Dragon Queen — I’ve got you covered.
Advertisement
Song Lyrics For Halloween Captions
When it comes to IG captions, I’ve always found it easiest to start with an already existing entity, in this case, song lyrics... just don’t forget that attribution.
“I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that witch" - Lizzo
“I’m gonna take my broom to the old town road I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more" - Lil Nas X
Honestly, I would dress up as a vampire just to use this new JoBro lyric:
“I’m a sucker for you" - Jonas Brothers
“I’m a sucker for you" - Jonas Brothers
“I’m a spooky girl in a spooky world" - Aqua
If you're going as a villain, you may as well pull out a lyric from this Gen Z queen: “I’m the bad guy, duh" - Billie Eilish
"Rise (from the dead) and shiiiine" - Kylie Jenner
Halloween Captions For Couples Or Friends
“Me and my boo 👻”
“Twitches!”
“Ghouls night!”
“#squadghouls”
Halloween Captions For Specific Costumes
My favorite costumes are ones that play with puns, so it’s no surprise that last year, I went as the punniest thing I could think conjure. For punny costumes, it may be easiest to have your caption be a bit of explainer — see below. #florenceandthemachine
For all you VSCO girls out there: “Save the turtles!”
And if you’re a werewolf, you obviously have to use the classic: “Spooky! Scary! (If you know, you know.)”
Movie Quotes For Halloween Captions
Much like song lyrics, quotes and references from movies and TV shows are a great way to jog that old noggin when it comes to writing captions.
Advertisement
“There’s only 365 days left until next Halloween! - Nightmare Before Christmas”
“Halloween is cool - Halloweentown, 1998”
“You’ll always be the Winifred and Mary to my Sarah. Sisters forever!”
Cute Halloween Captions For Anyone
And then of course there are the classic halloween puns:
“Halloween puns are so corny.” (Include candy corn in this picture for best effect.)
“Trick or treat smell my feet give me something good to eat.”
“Happy Halloween, witches!”
Advertisement