If you didn't grow up wanting to be Marnie (or Sophie, or Dylan, depending on your age), scared of Kalabar, awestruck by Grandma Aggie, and a little in love with Luke (even if you're a raging lesbian like myself now), are you even a millennial? Halloweentown is a claaaassic Halloween movie and not a single Halloween would be complete without a little H-Town nostalgia. In what was probably the greatest DCOM (that's Disney Channel Original Movies, for those who weren't born in the early nineties) of all time, Debbie Reynolds and gang learned to ride brooms, talk to skeleton cab drivers, and save Halloween from an evil darkness — all in a perfectly succinct ninety minutes! Could any movie be more perfect? Well maybe Halloweentown II or Halloweentown High, but tbh, when it comes to DCOMs, I'm a purist and I just love that first movie so much! Soapy!
If you're tryna catch a ride on the Halloweentown Express this holiday season, you're in luck — this masterpiece of a film is streaming all across the internet! You can watch it for free on various cable platforms, such as Xfinity, or streaming services with TV add-ons, such as YouTubeTV, as long as they have access to Disney. If you're a subscription-only kinda Halloweentown fan, you'll, unfortunately, have to shell out that $3.99 to rent it on Amazon Prime or $5.99 to buy it on iTunes, YouTube, or GooglePlay (you might as well buy it...) as Disney's new streaming service doesn't come out until November 12. If you have DisneyNow either through your cable subscription or direct purchase, you can try to watch it there, but the link was broken for me when I tried and I don't want to spread fake Halloweentown news!
I'm off to go celebrate getting myself cable for Hanukkah last year — brb while I binge-watch all the Halloweentown movies and maybe finish off the night with Cadet Kelly! Happy DCOM Halloween, y'all!
