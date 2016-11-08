These Hair-Color Transformations Will Blow Your Mind

When it comes to the latest and greatest in hair color, we leave no
stone salon unturned. We've reported on everything from niche color trends made for the brave to universally-flattering tones on the verge of becoming huge. But for every enviable, can't-look-away, after-hair-color shot, it's easy to forget what existed before that big appointment. And it's not always pretty.
Last week, we talked a lot about color correction, a term that might send shivers down your spin if you've ever had a botched color job. (Or, let's be honest, if you've ever given yourself a botched color job.) Suffice to say, color correction is expensive, sometimes very time-consuming, and even a bit scary — but what the best colorists can do to transform hair from eeek to oooh is also downright amazing.
Naturally, the most jaw-dropping looks can be found on Instagram — the app that's proven to be the hairstylist's most important portfolio — and the place to show off before-and-after split screens of their most advanced work. To prove that no job is too large, no regrowth too long, no blond too brassy, we've rounded up a few of the most noteworthy transformations coming from L.A.'s top colorists.
Ahead, 25 before-and-afters that will blow your mind — and the must-follow accounts for continued inspiration.
