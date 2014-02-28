You can rent high-end purses and jewelry. You can rent designer gowns. But, now, Gwynnie Bee is taking these short-term fashion flings to the next level.
Like a real-life Rent-A-Swag — hey, fellow Parks and Rec fans! — Gwynnie Bee allows you to pay a flat monthly subscription fee to rent one to 10 items at a time. And, with more than 1,000 options in sizes 10 to 32 to choose from, we can easily see how someone would want to max out the limit.
Besides the lure of the latest styles — not to mention the free shipping and returns (!) — Gwynnie Bee also offers a free user trial so you can see if the service fits into your life. With everything from office-approved skirts and tops to perfectly on-trend dresses and jackets, the site's amazing stock makes it near impossible for anyone to decide which piece to rent first. Check out some of our favorite picks, and tell us what you think of Gwynnie Bee in the comments.
