Gucci's $1,000 Rubber Beach Bag Is Selling Out Left & Right

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
As ridiculous as it might sound, fashion has a new obsession with plastic bags — designer plastic bags, to be exact. You've probably seen the clear Céline shopper that's taken over Instagram, but it's not the only luxury house that's currently producing a logo'd up carryall. In fact, Gucci is selling a close-to-$1,000 rubber bucket tote from its spring 2018 collection with its logo front and center — and the logo-mania is real, because, believe it or not, it's already flying off the virtual shelves.
Sure, the bag may be made in Italy and dreamed up by the brand's creative director Alessandro Michele, but the rubber back, which features a flat bottom and top-handle, resembles what some might use as a laundry basket. And yet, that Gucci logo is all it takes to take this rubber bag from hamper to high-end — at least, if the sales are any indication. The bag is already sold out at Nordstrom and on back-order on Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Saks Fifth avenue to ship in late May or early June. Just in time for that beach vacation, right?
If you're down for the splurge, click ahead to pre-order the piece where you still can. We never pictured an It-bag looking quite like this, but fashion never ceases to surprise us...