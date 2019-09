Gucci's $1,000 Rubber Beach Bag Is Selling Out Left & Right

Sure, the bag may be made in Italy and dreamed up by the brand's creative director Alessandro Michele, but the rubber back, which features a flat bottom and top-handle, resembles what some might use as a laundry basket. And yet, that Gucci logo is all it takes to take this rubber bag from hamper to high-end — at least, if the sales are any indication. The bag is already sold out at Nordstrom and on back-order on Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Saks Fifth avenue to ship in late May or early June. Just in time for that beach vacation, right?