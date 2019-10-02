With the dark autumn skies creeping in earlier and earlier, now is the time to desperately grasp onto all the mood-brightening hues you can find. And this season, we’re all about the power color that is green — after all, it’s a color that’s closely associated with health, optimism, and the right of way. Wear something green on your body and it’s likely you’ll be emanating good energy (or, at the very least, be able to convince yourself cold weather isn't rapidly approaching).