Like most things donned by Meghan Markle, there was an immediate interest in her "mummy" (that's British speak for "mommy") necklace that she wore during the weekend of her baby shower. And not only because it so perfectly suits Markle's affinity for dainty jewelry. The popular Jennifer Meyer necklace that is adored for its sentimentality and meaningful style doesn't have to be limited to a single generation.
In the same way wearing any version of the word "mother" around her neck acts as a daily reminder for mom of how appreciated she is by her children, a necklace with the word "grandma" evokes a similarly special feeling. And considering grandmas are often the proud reigning matriarchs of their entire respective clans, this is one role that comes with major familial clout. A pendant honoring that title — or whatever endearing term you use to reference your own grandmother, be it Oma, Nana, Nonna, or otherwise — makes for a thoughtful present, regardless of the occasion. And if you happened to forget that the fast-approaching Mother's Day (it's this Sunday, people!) is an opportunity to celebrate all the mom-like figures in your life, consider this a reminder to add grandma to your shopping list. Ahead, discover a range of pendants so you can give her a gift from your heart to be worn near her own.
