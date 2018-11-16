A 26-Year-Old & Her S.O.'s $2,202.54 Trip To Phoenix & The Grand Canyon

6:30 p.m. — Ok, so... We make it to Page and to our campsite and I am just really not feeling it. It’s raining, we’ve been hiking and driving all day and the campsite is really more of an RV park and I think we’d be camping in a parking spot. After realizing we’d both like a shower and to have a place to actually spread out, we cave and book a hotel. I know, you guys! I was really looking forward to camping, but I know I am going to enjoy our daily activities way, way more knowing I have a home base where I can take care of all of my needs (and get good sleep). We book at the Courtyard Marriott Page and it’s perfect. $367.60