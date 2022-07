Those who grew up hiking or being outdoors a lot in the summertime are likely familiar with the controversy surrounding DEET , a synthetic chemical found in many bug repellants that masks your scent to bugs. While there is now enough research material that debunks the myth that DEET is harmful to humans , the huge caveat is that DEET-infused products are only effective if used properly — which, when you're smearing a chemical all over the largest organ of your body that's prone to sweating or getting roughed up, there's always room for error. (Essentially, I don't trust myself with it.) Furthermore, the way DEET works is completely sus — when it's applied to your skin, amounts of it are straight-up absorbed and seeped into your bloodstream, staying "in the blood up to 12 hours after it is applied to the skin," according to the National Pesticide Information Center . DEET is said to leave your body through urine within 24 hours of the application once your liver breaks it down. Considering how often bug spray is used during these humid dog days of summer (which, at least for me, can be every day), I personally don't want anything to do with DEET. Kinfield insect repellant products, however, are clean, natural, and rely on key ingredients like citronella sourced from Indonesia as well as lemongrass and vanilla.