Thereafter, I put Golden Hour to the test, initially spraying it on only one half of my body, just to see if there was a noticeable difference between the two sides. I'm pleased to report that even though I only spritzed half the amount of bug spray I'd normally use, the Golden Hour concoction was strong enough to ward the critters off on my non-sprayed side as well. And don't even get me started on how pleasant this stuff smells! I often joke that bug repellants are people repellants, too — they generally have that distinct "mosquito spray" scent that makes me wanna ralph and leaves my skin feeling a little sticky and oily. But Kinfield bug repellant products go on smooth, dry without any residue, and have easy-on-the-nose fragrances — so much so that I didn't feel an urge to scrub it off immediately when I got home later that evening.