We've arrived at that time of year when your standard party look just doesn't cut it. During the holiday party season, sequins, metallic and velvet are the norm rather than the exception. But with so many options to choose from and so little time to prepare, we've narrowed down the search to hone in on one glittery staple: gold party dresses.
We scoured party categories across the board, from Zara to Net-a-Porter, and rounded up the best gold dresses this season has to offer. From maximalist sequin frocks to lingerie-style slip dresses, there's no shortage of options to choose from. Take a look at our 18 picks ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.