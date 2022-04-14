The 7 Glossier Products That We Just Can’t Quit

Cloud Paint is so good, it came up multiple times during my poll of R29's fave Glossier products. "I use Cloud Paint in Dawn practically everyday," says Offor. "It is hands down my favorite blush, and it lasts sooooo long. A little really does go along way. If I squirt too much product out, I'll put it on my lips or even my eyelids. It's a lifetime staple for me!" While I personally am partial to the beige-y Dusk, fellow R29er Kate Spencer sings the praises of Beam, a peachy pink. "I love this blush! The color works really well with my olive-toned skin and the formula blends so nicely into the skin — I apply it with my fingers," she explains. "It's really buildable, but super natural and versatile: I put it on my cheeks, on my nose, and sometimes on my lips."