Bridal Beauty Rituals From Around The World

No matter where in the world a wedding takes place, it seems a universal truth that the bride will want to look and feel her best on the big day. For many, beauty prep begins long before her trip down the literal or figurative aisle, and can be deeply rooted in history and culture. Though some people are opting out of traditional weddings these days, we decided to take a look at handful of beauty rituals that accompany this big life step. From nose piercings to ancient baths, click ahead for a small slice of matrimonial beauty across the map.
Hair
Thinking About Getting Highlights Or Lowlights? Read This First
Plenty of people go their whole lives without getting highlights — in fact, a lot of celebrities have made stunning single-process color their signature