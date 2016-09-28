Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Aimee Blaut
Skin Care
5 Super-Hero Face Masks That'll Save Your Skin
Aimee Blaut
Sep 28, 2016
Beauty
Bridal Beauty Rituals From Around The World
Aimee Blaut
Oct 27, 2015
Beauty
Date-Night Beauty Rituals Around The World
Aimee Blaut
Sep 2, 2015
New York
6 New York Women On Their Biggest Beauty Blunder — & How They Fix...
Growing up, I had my fair share of bad beauty moments. And while the memory of my college spray tans still make me cringe, these growing pains seem so
by
Aimee Blaut
Makeup
5 Makeup Bags For Your Next Summer Vacay (& What To Pack In 'Em!)
So you're ready for that summer vacation, like, yesterday. We’re spotlighting some of our favorite cities for a warm-weather escape — and the perfect
by
Aimee Blaut
Beauty
The Best Beauty Blogs To Read Now
Mastering the perfect skin-care regimen for all seasons is serious business, as is sculpting a flawless set of brows. Thank heavens for beauty bloggers
by
Aimee Blaut
Skin Care
Beyond Korea: 5 Beauty Hot Spots You Need To Know
Move over, Korea. (Well, don't completely move over. We're still fascinated by makeup fridges and the like.) It's time to map some new up-and-coming
by
Aimee Blaut
Makeup
Scandinavian Beauty Brands Are Having A Moment
Scandi-mania is a real thing. With their model-off-duty styles and laid-back attitudes, Scandinavians have become the arbiters of cool. I moved to
by
Aimee Blaut
Skin Care
13 Beauty Products That Are Like Sleep In A Bottle
Good-bye, summer. Gone are the days of lazing on the beach — and we seem to already have forgotten about summer Fridays. (How quickly they seem to have
by
Aimee Blaut
Celebrity Beauty
Real People Changing What "Beautiful" Means
We've long been told by society what it means to be beautiful. Just open up a glossy to see whisper-thin celebrities who've been airbrushed into oblivion.
by
Aimee Blaut
Makeup
A 5-Minute Glossy Eye That'll Wow
With your bank account depleted from all that holiday shopping, you don't have to worry about buying "festive" makeup for all the glamorous holiday
by
Aimee Blaut
Makeup
10 Luxe Beauty Buys To Gift Yourself This Season
Tis’ the season for giving, but with so many holiday collections popping up on all those shiny makeup counters, it’s hard to not want something for
by
Aimee Blaut
Celebrity Beauty
17 Inspiring Beauty Instagrams To Follow, STAT!
Do you remember a time before Instagram? It's hard to imagine how the world turned before knowing what I had on my pizza (broccoli and bell peppers) or
by
Aimee Blaut
Hair
Never Been Colored: Tips On Dyeing Your Hair For The First Time
Lately, it seems like everyone is going for the pixie cut, but I can't bear to depart with my long locks. So, instead of going for the big chop, I decided
by
Aimee Blaut
Skin Care
Beauty's Heavy Hitters Share How To Combat 3 Major Fears
From learning how to wear bold lips to tackling those days when you just want to pull the sheets over your head, I turned to three of the industry's
by
Aimee Blaut
Makeup
Need A Costume? 3 Hauntingly Beautiful Ideas From The Runway
Halloween is right around the corner. If you haven't bought your overpriced, slutty fill-in-the-blank costume yet, then might I suggest something of the
by
Aimee Blaut
Makeup
It Takes Two: The Best Lipstick & Nail Polish Mashups For Fall
For me, fall beauty comes down to two products: a kick-ass lipstick and nail polish to match. I like to go for vampy lips and dark tips if I want a
by
Aimee Blaut
Skin Care
Perk Up! 3 Skin Savers To Bring Back That Summer Glow
I love fall. It's the time when the city jolts awake after being in the Hamptons all summer. Every night, there seems to be an art opening or party to go
by
Aimee Blaut
Makeup
3 Beauty Looks Inspired By The Art World's Greatests
Designers and makeup artists pull inspiration from the art world's heavy hitters on the regular — think Lisa Perry’s playful, Jeff Koons-inspired
by
Aimee Blaut
Hair
The Profesh Way To Cut Your Bangs At Home
My small forehead and cowlick make me the worst candidate for bangs. I know because I went there. When the Zooey Deschanels of the world were all over the
by
Aimee Blaut
Makeup
Get The Cara Delevingne Brows You Dream About Now
As cooler temperatures roll in, it’s time to step away from your bronzer — but that doesn't mean your face is void of all definition. A well-groomed
by
Aimee Blaut
Makeup
The Best Makeup Tips We Scored At Backstage NYFW
For the last couple weeks, I've been running around in my Prada loafers with hundreds of other makeup artists, designers, and editors for the madness
by
Aimee Blaut
Makeup
10 Inspiring Beauty Looks From Scandinavia’s Coolest Concert
Concerts are great for scouting more than just your new favorite band. If we’ve learned anything from Coachella-mania it’s that music-inspired style
by
Aimee Blaut
Makeup
Bid Summer Adieu With Fall's Coolest Smoky Eye
I love bright, neon-colored makeup as much as the next girl, but the dark hues of fall are the colors that really excite me. There’s something about a
by
Aimee Blaut
Makeup
You Haven't Seen Ombré Like This
It feels like there’s been a complete ombré takeover in the world of beauty. From lips to nails, this gradient-heavy trend is blowing up my Instagram.
by
Aimee Blaut
Skin Care
How To Find The Best Products For YOUR Skin Type
Good discipline and a skin care routine are awesome but they can be doing you in if you’re using the wrong products for your skin type. These days a
by
Aimee Blaut
Skin Care
3 NYC It Girls Spill Their Summer Beauty Secrets
Summer beauty could sound like a paradox. When it's scorching hot out and you're doing everything you can to not melt into the subway platform, trying to
by
Aimee Blaut
Skin Care
You Asked, We Answered: How To Deal With Adult Acne
Breakouts can weigh on your self-esteem and unfortunately good skin is one part looking after yourself and one part genetic lottery. R29 reader Kathy X.
by
Aimee Blaut
Beauty
In A Summer Makeup Rut? Just Add Sequins
Shimmer and glitter is fine and dandy, but when you want to really up your beauty bling, go for sequins. Yes, I'm talking about the embellishments you
by
Aimee Blaut
Skin Care
3 Luxe Spas Worth Splurging On
Superhero products are great, but sometimes you need to call in the professionals — especially when you're on vacay. I love a good spa so much that I'll
by
Aimee Blaut
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted