Forget financial independence and being able to buy lotto tickets. The very best part about being an adult might be getting to choose when to still be (or dress like) a kid. All things glittery and sparkly have been near and dear to our hearts since our very first bottle of Limited Too nail polish. But just because most of us have graduated to a 9-5 uniform, it definitely doesn't mean we have to adhere to it at all times. That's what weekends and happy hours were made for. Your off-hours closet deserves a kick of shimmery nostalgia, and what better way to express that than with a standout pair of glittery shoes?