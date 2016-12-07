Look at your calendar right now. Go ahead — I'll wait. It's packed with holiday parties, right? And you're starting to worry you don't have enough sparkly dresses or smoky-eye ideas, right? I mean, there are only so many times a person can do winged liner and red lips in a month without boring themselves to tears.
So we're offering up some makeup roads less traveled. Ahead, find a bevy of inspirational images, plucked straight from Instagram. From new spins on classics to totally out-of-the-box looks (we see you, gold lipstick), all paths lead to cool. Unless, of course, you mess things up completely, in which case, remember: There's booze where you're going.
