Aside from just about everyone going blonde this summer, bob haircuts have been the trend du jour in Hollywood. And with new haircuts comes the responsibility of thinking of new ways to style them, which has prompted top celeb hairstylists to create a trending look that's been dubbed "glass hair." No, it has nothing to do with actual glass, but rather a sharp cut that is styled to look perfectly polished, smooth, and shiny — resembling the reflective qualities of the material.
"We first saw polish and shine in a glass-like manner popularized by Vidal Sassoon in the '60s," says celebrity hairstylist Cash Lawless. "He was achieving immense levels of shine on short geometric cuts. Now, videos have began to go viral and hairstylists started picking up on the trend." From where we're sitting, the trend isn't slowing doing anytime soon. So, if you're feeling the look just as much as we are, call your stylist and click ahead for all the celeb-inspiration and tips you need.