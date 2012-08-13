By now, a wedge sneaker is probably just as familiar-looking to you as a pair of loafers — and hallelujah for it! For girls who are unwilling to compromise either comfort or height, these sneakers will get you across town without blisters (and they won't make you blush, even if your trip requires a couple of stops at chi-chi locations).
WIth more designers hopping on board, the sneaker wedge is getting a lil' boost in the luxe department, and we're definitely not complaining. Case in point: Giuseppe Zanotti's new snow leopard-printed sneaker wedge sports black leather and printed calf-hair with zipper closures (so you don't have to waste time tying your kicks) and a reasonable 3-inch heel. While the price tag isn't necessarily a stroll through the park, think about it as a 2-in-one shoe — part fashion statement, part commuter shoe, and 100% in step with your jam-packed schedule.
