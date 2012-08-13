WIth more designers hopping on board, the sneaker wedge is getting a lil' boost in the luxe department, and we're definitely not complaining. Case in point: Giuseppe Zanotti's new snow leopard-printed sneaker wedge sports black leather and printed calf-hair with zipper closures (so you don't have to waste time tying your kicks) and a reasonable 3-inch heel. While the price tag isn't necessarily a stroll through the park, think about it as a 2-in-one shoe — part fashion statement, part commuter shoe, and 100% in step with your jam-packed schedule.