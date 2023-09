Girl Trends Are Everywhere. What The Hell Is Going On?

As with many phenomena in our turbulent times, girlhood is rooted in nostalgia — the magical magnet that draws us into cozy and familiar ideas of the past. With the weight of 21st century life pressing down on disillusioned 20-somethings, who can blame the girlies for trying to revisit something familiar and fun, with Sandy Liang telling The New York Times “I’m obsessed over something I can never actually return to,” and Claire Marie Healy noting that “girlhood is an act of cherishing: holding close, and safekeeping, past versions of ourselves.” This backwards tumble into our youth makes sense, especially as it allows us to play with a carefully curated aesthetic that you might not have been able to pull off the first time round. There’s an added complexity too with the question of whether or not it’s a girlhood you were actually allowed to have, especially if you navigated adultification, a problem particularly faced by Black girls . Revisiting a real or fantasy version of your youth as an adult allows you to repaint the experience and spin it, with the addition of money and control, into something much more magical. And while being an adult definitely has its perks — you're free to make your own mistakes, stay up all night, text the wrong person — let's be real. We’re all craving guidance and the girlhood trend seems to whisper, It's alright!: nobody knows what’s going on, we’re all tying ribbons in our hair en route to our office jobs and winging it.