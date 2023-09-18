Girl Trends Are Everywhere. What The Hell Is Going On?

It’s also essential to note that the idea of girlhood isn’t immune to the clutches of consumerism. Part of the appeal of the rose-tinted return to our past is that it can be improved through our own increased spending power. While we’re “just girls,” we’re able to do it differently this time round. We have salaries to spend on the must-have memorabilia we couldn’t have the first time round and actually buy the solutions to the something wrong with ourselves that products tell us we have. Just look at “hot girl walks” — a perfectly innocuous concept that TikTok has turned into a performative action that requires all the right accessories. A walk could do wonders for your mental health, but when we’re repeatedly told by an army of #gifted instagram influencers that it’d look way better accompanied by the $500 Airpod Maxes linked on their TikTok shop, it loses its authentic edge and reveals itself as another ploy to sell you something. The same can be said for “tomato girls” and “cherry girls” — cute trends that often come with equally cute marketing campaigns from affiliated brand partners.