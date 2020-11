20 Gifts For The Woman Who Wants Nothing This Holiday Season

If they have their go-to essentials or favorites, look to luxe versions of those. Have they been rotating between the same two pairs of sweatpants while working from home? Go with a loungewear gift , like some cozy cashmere joggers, or fluffy socks that don't come in a pack of five. Are they still the best-dressed even during the pandemic? Buy them a stylish face mask or a mask chain , neither of which will go unused this season.