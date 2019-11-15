The Best Gifts For The Wellness Beginner

I'm not going to lie. No matter who you give this gift to, they will probably laugh when they open it. But wearing slippers is the best way to walk down the avenue of self care, and these puppies (literally; those are corgis in the picture, but you can cop a dumpling version too) are heated. They'll keep your friends' toes toasty all winter, and they'll bring a smile to their face every time they look down.