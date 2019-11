The Best Gifts For The Wellness Beginner

The Nike Joyride Run Flyknit , which came out this summer, is perfect for people who are new to running . It was designed with an eye on impact absorption, so feet will stay fresh even after hitting the pavement for miles. The shoe has strategically placed pockets in the bottom that are filled with hundreds of tiny beads, meant to help the sole of the shoe form to your foot. It also has extra cushioning under the heel. That's great for everyone, but especially for beginner joggers, who may be especially likely to heel strike (which means their heels hit the ground first while running). Plus, they're cute.