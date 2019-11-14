Mark Your Calendars — Apple Black Friday Deals Are Here

Apple products are so rarely marked down that when they are, it's basically Christmas. And this year, tech retailers are teasing their Black Friday deals early, which means you can plan ahead so that when the time comes, all you have to do is click "add to cart" whilst on the couch in your pajamas.
From Target to Best Buy to Walmart and more, there are ample savings to be had on Apple products this holiday season — iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and iPhones included. Here they are ahead of time, so you can set calendar reminders accordingly.
And if you're looking for other tech picks to gift the people on your list, here's our tech gift guide.
