I have more hair on my body than your average bear, and my voice is several octaves deeper than the rest of the staff at R29, but I love women’s shoes. And, I always have. When I was a tot, my mom had a specific pair of red pumps (brand: unknown) — and I was completely infatuated with them. These shoes to me were like toy trucks to other boys. I have very clear memories of stepping my teensy little feet into them and parading around the house like I was on my own personal runway. (Yes, I also took a gold Christmas-tree skirt and tied it around my waist while doing so). While my parents always let me be whoever I wanted to be (hence my extensive Barbie collection), I knew deep down that I couldn’t wear heels my entire life if I wanted to fit in. And, that meant strapping on the Velcro sneakers like all the other little boys. At least these said kicks had cool Disney graphics.