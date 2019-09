The second option, though, might be a better idea for those who don't have anything left to prove: Ask a friend to do it for you. It's a harsh reality when you realize that you're still not ready to see this person, and that you probably won't be for a long time. It also reminds you how lonely the next few months are going to be. But there's always a bright side : It's that moment when you realize you need your friends the most. Because, yes, part of their job is to tell you when that dress isn't, unfortunately, all that great on you. But we can count on them to pick us up when we fall, too.