Gen Z Shoppers Spill Their Black Friday Wish List And It Involves Harry Styles

We asked our friends at Copycatted, a product recommendation community for Gen Z, what their network of teens will be shopping when Black Friday hits.
Young women weighed in from Atlanta to Amsterdam, via Instagram DM (obviously) and email (how old school!) to tell us what they’ve deemed worthy to not only shop on sale, but also wake up early for — a real commitment when you’re on school break.
One bargain enthusiast said she’s already “put an alarm in my phone for first thing Friday morning so I’ll be ready for the sweet, sweet deals.” Those deals include everything from timeless classics like Dr. Martens and Levi’s jeans, to of-the-moment investments like Harry Styles merch and Spice Girls platforms. Oh, and lots and lots of Glossier.
Here’s what else they'll be snapping up on the biggest spending event of the year.
Casey Lewis is an editor and digital strategist who's obsessed with youth culture, as evidenced by Copycatted, a shopping community for Gen Z, and @thankyouatoosa, her ode to teen magazines.
