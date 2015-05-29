Skip navigation!
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Vanessa Hudgens Makes The Case For Cargo Shorts
Casey Lewis
May 29, 2015
Shopping
Kendall Jenner Wore Leggings With Manolo Pumps To Grab Juice
Casey Lewis
May 28, 2015
Shopping
Short-Shorts Season Has Returned For Taylor Swift
Casey Lewis
May 27, 2015
Shopping
Here’s How Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Leather Pants
There's something really GOOP-y about the fact that Gwyneth Paltrow wore basically the exact same outfit just a few days apart. Last week, she was spotted
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Dakota Johnson Matches Her Lipstick to Her Converse
There’s nothing worse — sartorially, at least — than a late spring cold front. Unfortunately, New York City has been in the throes of one all week,
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Kendall Jenner Makes A Ball Skirt Daytime-Worthy
Last week, Kendall Jenner made a strong case for the anti-crop top in an unexpectedly cool maxi blouse. But, she's not done with abbreviated hems just
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Dakota Johnson Makes Bold Florals Work For Her Day Job
You just can’t beat a floral sundress in the summer. It’s uncomplicated and comfortable, totally classic and endlessly cute. It’s hard to go wrong
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Beyoncé Embraces Colorblocking Trend In Head-To-Toe Neon
Pretty much everyone agrees that Kim Kardashian's Met Ball dress this year was basically Beyonce's Met Ball dress from last year. And, to say that the
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Emma Stone Wears Shell-Toe Sneakers To Travel
The appropriately named Adidas Superstar has been enjoying a resurgence among the fashion set for a few seasons, and it’s finally catching on in
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Kylie Jenner Wore An Alexander Wang Onesie To Lunch
Athleisure may have hit its peak. The trend took over the runway a few seasons back, making it socially acceptable to wear sneakers to swanky galas and
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Kate Bosworth Nails The Denim Culottes Look
We’ve known for awhile that JNCO Jeans — the ’90s dungarees with legs so comically wide they could conceal a skateboard — are staging a comeback.
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Kendall Jenner's Anti-Crop Top Is Kind Of Amazing
Consider this floor-sweeping tunic-dress hybrid the anti-crop top. At first glance, the top can appear to be a pretty intimidating statement piece
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
What Gigi Hadid Wore To Lunch With Joe Jonas
Just last weekend, Gigi Hadid announced her breakup — amicable, of course — from boyfriend Cody Simpson. Since then, she’s been recovering the way
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Mandy Moore Just Wore Your Summer Uniform To Run Errands
Just because your hippie aunt lives in Birkenstocks and overalls doesn’t mean you can't, too. Both items, formerly relegated exclusively to the closets
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Karlie Kloss Makes A Case For Low-Waisted Jeans
For the past year or so, high-waisted jeans have been the only jeans. But, hopefully, you haven't completely banished belly-baring pants from your
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Kendall Jenner Wears Culottes To Have Lunch With Her Sisters
Kendall Jenner sure isn't one to shy away from controversial fashion choices. But, she followed up yesterday's eyebrow-raising look with a much less
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
What Gigi Hadid Wore To Hike With Taylor Swift
Leave it to Gigi Hadid to make hiking look this cool. Hours after announcing her breakup with fellow teen luminary Cody Simpson, the supermodel headed to
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Victoria Beckham Reminds Us That She’s The Most Stylish Mom Ever
It’s always a little disorienting to remember that Victoria Beckham — who, at 41 and still as posh as ever — is a mom. And, not just a mom, but a
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Here’s What Kendall Jenner Wore To Casually Cheer On The Clippers
When it comes to attending sporting events, you probably keep things pretty casual. Navigating the nosebleeds necessitates flats, and double-fisting
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
What Taylor Swift Wears To A Lunch Date In L.A.
Shorts are a crucial part of your weekend wardrobe, but they shouldn't be relegated to lazy Saturdays. The summer staple can have more in common with
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Rihanna Traded Her Met Ball Cape For A Poncho
On Monday, Rihanna bravely showed up for the Met Ball, a black-tie event hosted by Anna Wintour, wearing a show-stopping cape. At first glance, it
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Here’s How Kendall Jenner Wears Cowboy Boots
If we learned anything this week, it's that there's literally nothing Kendall Jenner can't pull off. On Monday she wore a sparkling gown that wouldn't
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
How To Wear A Floppy Hat Year-Round, Courtesy Of Jaime King
If you, like millions, spent Saturday cheering on your favorite horses while knocking back mint juleps, you probably ended up with a fancy hat in your
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Gigi Hadid Takes Her Shell-Toes From After-Party To Errands
As soon as the Met Ball ended, Gigi Hadid ditched her Louboutins for a shoe that's much more conducive to dancing all night: the sneaker. From a
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Sienna Miller Makes Every Day Feel Like Saturday In A Floral Romper
Few things beat the simplicity of a summertime romper. You just throw it on and go. The look requires minimal effort, almost no thought, and very few
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
This Is How Kendall Jenner Does Denim-On-Denim
You really can’t go wrong with double denim — unless the year is 2001 and you’re Britney Spears with a young Justin Timberlake on your arm. There
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Chloë Moretz Just Wore Swimwear Outside In NYC & It
Worked
If last summer was the season of the crop top, this one's shaping up to be all about sheer. Similar to the midriff-baring hem, see-through cutouts provide
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Karlie Kloss Wears A '90s-Inspired Slip Dress To Get Coffee
There’s a lot about Karlie Kloss that brings to mind iconic supermodels from the ‘90s. She has the personality — and the star power — of legendary
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Kendall Jenner Makes A Case For Patterned Pants
The statement jean may not be as versatile as your basic blues, but next time you feel that inevitable pang of denim fatigue, take a cue from Kendall
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Jennifer Lawrence Knows What To Wear On A 6-Hour Flight
Jennifer Lawrence is many things; above all else, the A-lister is entirely relatable. That extends beyond her humor, personality, and taste in snacks to
by
Casey Lewis
