Game Of Thrones comes to an end this Sunday. For fans, this means we will have nothing but fan theories to comfort ourselves with until the show returns. Sunday scaries will be back in full force. For now, though, our main question (well, besides all those other pressing questions) is what to eat and drink during the finale. We already came up with a suggested menu for the premiere, but, for the finale, we have created a drinking game; the Game of Drinks.
But first, a disclaimer: We have no idea what is going to happen in Sunday's episode. Media isn’t being given screeners, so this is our best stab at guessing things that are likely to occur. They might not happen! Or they might happen with such alarming frequency that you get too drunk to take in the end of the show! Drink carefully and adjust as needed, there’s no need to add an epic, Doom of Valyria-level hangover to the crushing feeling of sadness you'll already have to deal with when you realize season 8 episodes might not come around till 2019.
Until then, let's eat, drink, and be merry, for in just a few days time there is no more Thrones (season 7).