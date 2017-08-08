The hate for Ed Sheeran's cameo on Game of Thrones isn't over yet. Weeks after he sang a little ditty for his fellow Lannister soldiers and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), there are people willing to take a little dig at the poor guy. On Mashable, for instance, one writer just devoted a whole post to speculation of whether or not his soldier could have been one of the victims of Drogon's attack on King's Landing. So, was he?
"I don’t think literally those soldiers were there," Matt Shakman, the director of the episode, "The Spoils of War," told Mashable's Josh Dickey of the troops who were traveling north to take care of the Freys when Arya met them on the road. Dickey was hoping that they had been ordered back to help guard the loot from Highgarden and got blasted with deadly fire.
Shakman also defended the Sheeran scene as more than just a celebrity cameo: "The idea behind the question is an interesting one and I think the earlier scene that was so great with Arya meeting those Lannister soldiers, where we humanize what those Lannisters are like, that they’re generous with her, only helps this sequence because it helps you feel for the men who are shaking in terror as their death is upon them."
Perhaps that is what Sheeran should have written on Twitter after his appearance on the show. Some speculated that he had deleted his account temporarily because he'd been receiving so much hate for that little scene. People just didn't seem to enjoy having a pop-culture reminder of the real world in the middle of their fantasy. Rest assured, it was a one-time deal (a gift to Williams) that wasn't going to turn into a full-fledged role for the singer. So, maybe everyone can stop imagining his fiery death now?
