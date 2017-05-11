The Sweetest Prints We'll See All Season (Pun Intended)

This summer, fashion's getting a little juicy. In 2014, pineapple prints dominated the scene; just last year, we blew through our wallets for anything decorated with cherries. So, for 2017, we're getting the gang back together — and adding a few more into the mix, too. From beach bags embroidered with cartoon citruses to Beyonce-style lemons, fruits seem to be on everyone's mind. And while we may not be totally ready to ditch our donut-adorned sweatshirts and ice cream embellished handbags, exchanging them for something a little...healthier doesn't hurt. Both sweet and sour, oranges, grapes, and everything in between have finally found their moment in the spotlight.
These vibrant-colored foods are the exact eye candy we need once temperatures finally heat up. (And no, it's definitely not too extra to pair them with your dream summer basket bag.) Ahead are the raddest, ripest prints you'll see all season.