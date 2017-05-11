The Sweetest Prints We'll See All Season (Pun Intended)

This summer, fashion's getting a little juicy. In 2014, pineapple prints dominated the scene; just last year, we blew through our wallets for anything decorated with cherries. So, for 2017, we're getting the gang back together — and adding a few more into the mix, too. From beach bags embroidered with cartoon citruses to Beyonce-style lemons, fruits seem to be on everyone's mind. And while we may not be totally ready to ditch our donut-adorned sweatshirts and ice cream embellished handbags, exchanging them for something a little...healthier doesn't hurt. Both sweet and sour, oranges, grapes, and everything in between have finally found their moment in the spotlight.