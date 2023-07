Celebrate National Orgasm Day With Frenchie’s Self-Love Kit (It’s On Sale!)

But, of course, that's only one part of this fully stocked pleasure kit. It also includes Frenchie's vegan pH-balanced Oh La La Lube , which currently boasts a perfect 5-star rating on its website. Made with an aloe base, it's perfectly slippery (not sticky), and it's, of course, totally compatible to use with all of Frenchie's fabulous sex toys.To finish off your orgasm kit, Frenchie has also included a packet of its biodegradable bamboo wipes, the Oui Oui Wipes . When things get a little messy (and when do they not, post-orgasm!), we love having some easy-to-grab wipes on hand, but many of the available options contain parabens or alcohol that are harsh to use. The Oui Oui Wipes , however, are infused with botanicals that are not only gentle enough for your most delicate bits, but they also, in fact, help support vaginal health.This one-and-done orgasmic bundle is a perfect way to kick off National Orgasm Day. Just don't forget to use the codeto receive your discount! While you're at it, check out Frenchie's other superb sexual wellness products to get the most out of your special celebration.