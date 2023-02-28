Say Bonjour To The Newest Bullet Vibrator In Frenchie’s Sex Toy Lineup

Bonjour, mon amies! Do I have some trés exciting news for you: Sexual wellness brand Frenchie just added a new bullet vibrator to its already delightful sex toy lineup. And it's, in a word, magnifique. Shaped like the iconic French monument, the aptly named Petit Eiffel is a powerhouse bullet that's perfectly sized to take on the go (because who doesn't want to take a trip with their lover?). And if that's not enough to fall in love with, Frenchie is offering R29 readers 15% off this Parisian staple with exclusive code REFINEME.
Available in two gorgeous colorways (rose and bleu), The Petit Eiffel is an aesthetic delight. Though most bullets are a slender bullet shape (hence the name), this toy offers vaginas something a bit different. Rather than being rounded for even distribution of stimulation, this seven-speed vibrator is shaped like its namesake and is more like a cone — with multiple squared ridges, flat surfaces, and a narrow flutter tip at the top for varied sensations. This is great for users who want to switch between broad and precise clitoral stimulation. The Petit Eiffel has both. So, naturally, I had to take a trip to this tourist attraction to see which of its ultra-powerful speeds worked for me.
Though the packaging and shape of the vibrator lean towards the kitschy side, don't be fooled into thinking this vibrator is anything less than powerful. Bullet vibrators are known for their simple buzzworthy capabilities, and the Eiffel is no exception. It's controlled via one easy-to-use button that scrolls through its seven modes. However, I barely had enough time to explore all the ridges and tips of the bullet before I sped over my orgasmic edge — on the lowest of all the settings.
In fact, I think I'd even go as far as to say that the Eiffel is too powerful for my clit. Maybe I was too sensitive on the day I tried it, but I found that I was too stimulated to try and use it again. And though my trip to Paris with the Eiffel was quick, the vibrator boasts a slew of features I loved.
First, I couldn't believe how quiet it was. I would say it's one of the best quiet vibrators I've used in a long time, considering the supercharged motor. It's also waterproof, so it can be taken into the bath or shower, and has one of the longest play times I've seen on the market (2 hours, as opposed to the standard 90 minutes). Say it's able to get you off in 30 seconds (I'm using my own average) — that means you'll be able to have 240 orgasms before it needs a recharge from its extra convenient magnetic charge port.
If you're already stocked up on bullets, check out any of Frenchie's other incredible vibrators for a chance to join their sexual revolution.
If you're already stocked up on bullets, check out any of Frenchie's other incredible vibrators for a chance to join their sexual revolution.
