5 Spring Fashion Trends To Get Excited About, Courtesy of Free People

It may not feel like it outside yet, but spring is just around the corner. But if you're still thawing from the sub-zero temps that just wouldn't go away, we have the perfect dose of fashion inspo to tide you until peak bloom: Our faves over at Free People just dropped a fresh spring fashion campaign starring model and professional Cool Girl™️ Behati Prinsloo Levine. And if this isn't a whole wind-in-your-hair, running-in-wildflower-fields kind of mood, then quite frankly, we don't know what is.
From romantic ruffles juxtaposed with easygoing denim to oversized tops over dresses, Free People's new collection — featuring standout pieces from in-house labels like We The Free and free-est – has something for every spring vibe. (And because I know you're wondering, the answer is yes, there are florals and yes, they are groundbreaking.) Below, take a closer look at the effortlessly chic campaign and shop key pieces from each look.
Trend: Out West 2.0
We already know you have a pair of cowboy boots in your closet, but we doubt you have ones that are as luxe and elevated as these. This spring, pair some yee-haw footwear with lots of ladylike lace for a city-girl take on classic Western style. (Pro tip: Add some teeny-tiny faux leather shorts for extra edge.)
Trend: Laid-Back Luxe
A boxy crewneck sweatshirt may seem like an unlikely pairing to dressy canary-yellow ruffles, but trust us: It works! Whether going to date night or brunch with the girls, we're saying "yes" to dressing up our fave lounge pieces for the outside world come spring.
Trend: Tonal Dressing
Whether it's 50 shades of blue or just two, keeping your entire ensemble monochromatic (which in this case, doesn't refer to only black and white) is an easy way to wear color while keeping things cohesive. Plus, you'll be cool and comfortable in an oversized linen vest-as-a- top with streetwear-esque pants on the bottom. (You know what they say: Business on top, party on the bottom.)
Trend: A Little Lace
Lace can sometimes skew girly (or worse, frumpy) — but not here. In lieu of dresses or skirts, go for bold with lace hot pants that offer minimal coverage but maximum style when paired with cozy textures like quilted jackets and knit sweaters.
Trend: Game Day
We're not saying it's the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce effect...but we're not not saying it, either. Mix and match a sports jersey-inspired top with a ditsy floral maxi dress for a look that'll take you from Sunday brunch to Sunday Night Football.