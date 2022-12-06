Free People’s Holiday Sale Wants To Treat Future You With A $100 Credit

We don't know about you, but our shopping lists are suspiciously long this year with gifts for all types of friends and family. Luckily for us, Free People wants to reward us for gifting with free money. That's right, from now through Friday, December 9, when you spend $150, you'll get $100 toward a future purchase, aka a potential 60% off your total purchase value. That's right, when you spend $150 at Free People this week, they'll help treat future you with an e-code, which will be mailed to recipients on December 14. With your $100 gift, you can do a second round of gift shopping (everything ordered up until Dec. 19 will arrive in time for the holidays), or grab a little something extra for you (with no extra cost!). After all, you deserve a token of appreciation for all the giving you're doing this season.
Though Free People is widely known for its boho-chic styles, the brand has so much more: home, activewear, beauty and wellness, even stuff for your pets. With so much variety, Free People is the perfect gifting destination for everyone on your ever-growing shopping list—including yourself. Ahead, check out our favorite FP gifts for the beauty guru or fashionista and everyone in between. Then, once you've checked everyone off your list, follow up with our suggestions for gifts for your future self, all under $100, so they essentially cost nothing. Start shopping now: this incredible deal only lasts until this weekend!
Best Free People Gifts For Them
Gift this ultra-stylish sling bag in any of the 13 available colors. The of-the-moment distressed accessory is perfect for your vintage-loving friend.
It says it right there in the name: This cozy ombre sweater will be adored by your BFF. Or, whoever you gift it to will love it so much, they'll claim the title of BFF for themselves.
Gift your friend the ultimate holiday gift: something to R&R in during the holiday-to-New-Year lounge week. We personally can't get enough of these super soft joggers.
We don't know a single person who doesn't love their blanket scarf—blarf, affectionately. If you need a gift idea for one, or four, people on your list, grab one in each of the warm colors.
Chances are you have a few witchy zodiac friends who would love the chance to light up this astrology-themed candle (it's me—I'm the friend). Scented with tropical aloe, agave, and awapuhi, it'll also help transport them to a warm beach vacation through the winter months.
The workout goodies in this giftable collection are worth $124, but you'll only have to pay half of that for a plethora of supplies, including natural deodorant, resistance bands, a fitness towel, and an adorable travel pouch. It'll help you cross your fitness friend off your lift with ease.
Not saying you have to do this, but if you had...say... four people left on your shopping list, no one is immune to smiling back at this fuzzy pair of slippers. With such an easy purchase to get you over the $150 line, you can get spend more time on purchasing something for you.
Best Free People Gifts For You
Still looking for a NYE dress? A sequin slip adds the perfect amount of sparkle to the biggest party holiday of the year. Plus, at under $100, you can grab it essentially for free.
Legging aficionados know that the perfect pair to live in all winter long has to have pockets. Not only does this pair from FP Movement pass that test, but it's also high-rise, made of breathable (and sustainable) fabric, and looks sleek on every silhouette.
If your legging gift to yourself is less about lounging and more about getting an early start on your New Year's fitness goals, these Bala bangles are a perfect accompaniment. My therapist, doctor, and astrologer have all recommended resistance training to help me blow off some steam and help increase strength, and there's no easier way to do that than by strapping some adorable weights to my wrists. Count me in, Bala!
New winter styles are constantly dropping, and you can grab any of them with your $100 e-card. That's right, there are no limitations to what you can put it towards. We're partial to grabbing multiple colors of this boxy cropped cardi, which looks just as good with jeans as it does over a dress.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.