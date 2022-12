Free People’s Holiday Sale Wants To Treat Future You With A $100 Credit

We don't know about you, but our shopping lists are suspiciously long this year with gifts for all types of friends and family. Luckily for us, Free People wants to reward us for gifting with free money. That's right, from, aka a potential 60% off your total purchase value. That's right, when you spend $150 at Free People this week, they'll help treat future you with an e-code, which will be mailed to recipients on December 14. With your $100 gift, you can do a second round of gift shopping (everything ordered up until Dec. 19 will arrive in time for the holidays), or grab a little something extra for you (with no extra cost!). After all, you deserve a token of appreciation for all the giving you're doing this season.Though Free People is widely known for its boho-chic styles, the brand has so much more: home, activewear , beauty and wellness, even stuff for your pets. With so much variety, Free People is the perfect gifting destination for everyone on your ever-growing shopping list—including yourself. Ahead, check out our favorite FP gifts for the beauty guru or fashionista and everyone in between. Then, once you've checked everyone off your list, follow up with our suggestions for gifts for your future self, all under $100, so they essentially cost nothing. Start shopping now: this incredible deal only lasts until this weekend!