10 Free Christmas Movies You Can Stream This Weekend

You've been looking forward all December to spending time with the family. Or you've been waiting for days for this opportunity to escape all other humans and curl up with your favorite screen. Either way, chances are you are so ready for that particular brand of mind-numbing entertainment that comes with watching a Christmas movie. And after spending so much cash on presents, you probably would also like to stream those Christmas movies for free.
What with the constant ebb and flow of movie studios' contracts with streaming services and premium networks, the Christmas movies you so comfortably streamed for free last year may have moved, or are now only available for rent. Don't curse the scrooges that made that happen. Just make like one of these flicks' heroes and embrace the spirit of the season with an open heart — or something like that — and watch another old classic or a brand-new original. There most certainly isn't a shortage of bright musical sequences and quirky small business owners who think they're too busy for love.
Browse through this list of our favorite Christmas movies that are currently streaming on subscription services* (and premium channels), just in time to rescue you from the reality of the holiday season.
*Yes, we said these are free movies in the headline and yet all of these require a subscription to some kind of streaming service. With just 11 days until Christmas, you can hop from free trial to free trial and cancel all services you don't want to keep before you get stuck with a new monthly bill.