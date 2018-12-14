Everyone's Googling These Gifts This Holiday Season

Ideally, every present we buy for someone says, "I know you, and chose this specifically for you, my special person." But looking back, we later realize, despite our most thoughtful efforts, some of the best gifts we've given and received are really just part of the zeitgeist. Whether consciously or unconsciously — we live and breathe as targets of consumer marketing — we are following trends all the time.
This year, we can make gift-giving a little easier. Google analyzed searches a number of shopping categories throughout 2018 and shared a list of the stuff that's trending. These are the beauty products, toys, gadgets, appliances, and items of clothing that have been searched the most and have grown in search popularity. There are toys adults have never heard of, the latest in cutting-edge kitchen gadgets and appliances, and retro accessories that have been waiting to be rediscovered. People are searching for these things with good reason: We like to think of it as a grown-up version of a letter to Santa.
Now, as we go to play Santa ourselves, we can use these lists as inspiration for what to buy our loved ones. Just a word to the wise: Due to their very popularity, some of these trendy gifts will sell out soon.