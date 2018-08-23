Summer Isn't Over — & Neither Are Basket Bags

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We're still a handful of days away from Labor Day weekend, which means we still have bathing suits to wear, rosé to drink, and winter clothes to keep packed away. It also means we still have one more weekend to hang onto our favorite summer piece: the basket bag. And if you haven't gotten your hands on one just yet, there's one particular style that's proving the trend is still far from over.
Frances Valentine's Honeypot bag, a mini woven basket bag that features a gold chain handle and leather top with magnetic closure, has a waitlist of 1,500 people. And we have to admit, it's pretty freaking adorable. But it turns out this is just one of the many bags customers are lining up for; currently, the brand has a waitlist of almost 7,000 customers eagerly awaiting restocks of additional wicker styles, leather totes, and nylon classics, which are all expected to return next month.
This particular piece comes in at $195, which may be more than one you can snag at a vintage shop or farmer's market, but considering its leather and gold details and the fact that it's handcrafted from cornhusks, you're getting what you pay for — and that's a basket bag that won't fall apart after two wears.
Click ahead to sign up for yourself for this basket bag that's sure to last you far beyond the rest of summer.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.