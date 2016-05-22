You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Last Fashion Month, there was one pair of jeans (and one pair only) that clearly dominated the street style scene: the Vetements jean. You could spot the raw jagged hem, vertical seams, and pieced-together appearance from a mile away on editors and influencers alike. So, when we heard that another fashion-favorite denim brand would be releasing a take on this deconstructed trend, we knew they'd likely be just as popular as the beloved original (especially considering how difficult it is to get your hands on the Vetements version these days).
Called Le Mix, this new denim style from Frame is anticipated to be the brand's most coveted style of the season. To achieve the look, brand founders Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson used progressively upcycled fabrics from returned denim pieces and overstock from the last three years. The only catch is that there are only 400 pairs available — and they're already going fast.
What might surprise you is that these don't come cheap. Frame's Le Mix jean will set you back a steep $449. But this price tag feels like a deal in comparison to Vetements' version, which cost upwards of $1,300 (yes, you read that right). So, if you've been coveting this street style famous denim style and only want to pay a fraction of the price, you've found your match right here. Click on to shop this sure-to-sell-out style, along with some more affordable variations of the trend.
