When we think of "summer camp" we think of fruit punch, mean girls, bug bites, Tevas, and faking sick to get out of tennis lessons. But thanks to new Brooklyn-based label, Fort Makers, we're ditching the skepticism and sticking with the sunny-time fun. In an art class, on the dock, or strolling (linked-arms, obvs) down the beaten camp path, the well-dressed models prove bunking up can be more chic than stressful. Indeed, we love the brand's bright and playful prints that make lightweight garments feel like substantial wardrobe statements. Effortless silhouettes allow for comfortable camping, sans T-shirts and cut offs. As for the kumbaya? Well, you're on your own with that one.
Photos: Courtesy of Fort Makers