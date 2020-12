16 Pairs Of Flannel Pajamas To Hibernate In All Winter Long

It's almost that time when winter takes over, and cuddling up in the comfort of your own bed wins out over long afternoon hangs in the park and pretty much everything else. When the going gets tough, what other choice is there than our too-cozy-to-ever-take-off flannel pajamas ? They might not be the most c hic winter outfit choice, but hey, when you're that far deep in a The Undoing binge, putting together a lewk is hardly a top priority.