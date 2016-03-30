If You Do These Things, You Need To Take Off Your Fitbit

An obsession with your fitness tracker should be a good thing. After all, it promotes setting and achieving goals, and comes with handy vibrating reminders (and inspirational messages!) to help you stay focused. But like with many tech accessories, your love for the little piece of plastic around your wrist can easily get out of hand.



While meeting step goals and charting runs is a plus, it can be good to give your wrist a rest every now and then. (And no, that doesn't mean checking your step stats on your phone instead.) Click through to see if you need to turn your tracker off for a day or two — for your own sake and the sanity of those around you.