How to Financially Support Your Parents (& Not Go Broke)

"It has built up a lot of resentment and has gotten in the way of my own family planning, house ownership, retirement, and other financial goals. It’s a sore subject."
"A majority of Latinas say they often feel pressure to support their family in some way, whether it’s caring for children or elderly family members, providing financial assistance, or living close to family."
"I started to equate my value with the financial support I could offer, which deeply influenced my approach to money. I was always bracing for emergencies, often at the expense of spending on things that brought me joy or for goals that I had."
"A lot of us are very close-knit to our families and we want to love and honor and support them, but we matter, too. Our finances matter, too."