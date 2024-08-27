How to Financially Support Your Parents (& Not Go Broke)

“We broke into corporate America. We're making stable salaries with benefits. A lot of us are in a better position than our parents or generations before, but we’re also building wealth from the negative. A lot of us have student loans or debt and have no sort of generational wealth to help speed up our progress,” González says. “A lot of us are very close-knit to our families and we want to love and honor and support them, but we matter, too. Our finances matter, too. Many of us don’t have the tools to set financial boundaries in place.”