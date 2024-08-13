I’m A Latina Mom & I’ve Decided To Go Back To College

Throughout my years in education, the right people have seen me for who I am, and they are not intimidated with how I show up. They motivated me when others told me to quit. As I continuously proved myself, there were a few people who looked like me and had similar experiences who said: “I see you; how can I support you?” I wanted other Latinas in higher education to have a place to turn to when they felt unsupported. I am also doing that in real life. I recently took a job as the director of student support services at a local community college, where I help vulnerable students figure out issues around housing, financial aid, and food insecurity.