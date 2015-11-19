Pregnant Woman Finishes College Exam — While Giving Birth

When we reflect on all of the excuses we used to delay assignments and exams over our years in school, we are so in awe of Tommitrise Collins. The 21-year-old college student spent 20 hours in labor at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, GA last week — and dedicated an hour and a half of that time to taking an exam for her psychology class at Middle Georgia State University.
Before giving birth, the badass new mother told her sister, Shanell Chapman, "If I’m not in too much pain, I’ll take [the exam]," Fox 5 News reports. We like to imagine that statement was delivered with all of the nonchalance of someone announcing her intention to maybe go to the gym or the grocery store. "It took me four to five hours after the opening of the test to try to put the pain to the side and do [the exam], so I wouldn't have to do it later and I could enjoy my newborn," Collins told Fox 5.
This is what you call "Strong Priorities". Contractions 3 minutes apart and still takes her Psychology Test! You are going to be a great Mom baby sis!Posted by Shanell Brinkley-Chapman on Thursday, November 12, 2015
Collins' sister posted the above photo to Facebook as Collins worked. "This is what you call 'Strong Priorities,'" the proud sister wrote. "Contractions 3 minutes apart and still takes her Psychology Test! You are going to be a great mom baby sis!" Collins delivered a healthy — seven pounds and 10 ounces — daughter, Tyler Elise, and passed her exam. (She later took the test again for a higher grade, as if she weren't already a huge badass.) Collins will graduate in December 2016 with a bachelor's in criminal justice. Suddenly, every excuse we've ever conjured to escape an obligation is seeming very lame.
