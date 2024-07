As a Kid, I Hated Sending Clothes Back Home — Now It’s My Way of Giving Back

Though I can now see my parents were doing the right thing by making us share our resources, I didn’t feel that way at the time. I resented my tías and primos in Mexico and was mad at my parents. I felt this bitterness for years — like I couldn't have nice things because of them. Now that I'm older, though, I understand the opposite is true: Because of my family, I have nice things. Giving back whatever we had was a way to take care of the people who supported my parents and me. It was never a way for my parents to punish me.