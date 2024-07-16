As a Kid, I Hated Sending Clothes Back Home — Now It’s My Way of Giving Back

"Giving back whatever we had was a way to take care of the people who supported my parents and me. It was never a way for my parents to punish me."
"I saw how much my mom was working to make ends meet for us here, and it was difficult to see how much she was already sacrificing. And then to see her having to buy more and send more, that was really difficult for me to understand because I didn't grow up that way."
"I often felt a little guilty because we were giving my family in Nicaragua our used clothes. I felt funny giving my used hand-me-downs, but I realized people are still grateful."
"I want to give back because my family did so,” she says. “This is my way of repaying my family, almost. For me, it's very community-based and community-oriented. We help each other out like that with everything."