As a Kid, I Hated Sending Clothes Back Home — Now It’s My Way of Giving Back

This is where the mixed emotions set in. First, we feel guilty for daring to think it’s inconvenient to transport goods thousands of miles across international borders. Second, we may also feel ashamed of what we can give. “I often felt a little guilty because we were giving my family in Nicaragua our used clothes,” Cosci says. “I felt funny giving my used hand-me-downs, but I realized people are still grateful. And my mom would always say that it's important that we give as a family so they know where it's coming from. I’ve come to understand and appreciate that now, too.”