Being a K-pop fangirl who stalks the styles of my favorite stars has actually led me to tons of interesting hidden-gem brands from overseas. I've found that I can get major street cred when I wear items that have only really been seen on Instagram accounts captioned in foreign languages. When people ask who made the skirt I wore to work yesterday or where the bag I have is from, it's like my little secret knowing that it's made by a brand from Japan or South Korea.
But now, thanks to Brooklyn-based Fig Collective, a fashion, art, and multimedia collective and online retailer that carries a mix of Korean and indie brands, everyone has access to these global-minded trends that get me stopped on the street or in the hallway at the office. When you enter the brand's website, the first thing you see are projects, videos, and editorials created by artists and designers who share Fig Collective's vision and are brought together by the brand. If you spot a piece in one of these visuals that fulfills one of your new-season hunts, you can find it, along with many more unique styles, in the online shop for mostly under $300.
Like W Concept, Fig Collective welcomes emerging fashion brands from Seoul to the states and ships the styles right to your door for $9.85, which is a lot less than most other internationally minded stores charge. While you can find more preppy or girly styles at W Concept, Fig Collective has spotlighted brands that explore a more edgy, avant-garde street style aesthetic. You can find everything from boyish jersey tops and baseball caps in bold colors from Ader Error to oversized hoodies from 13 Month and Vei-8’s embellished tees.
Ahead, you'll find some otherworldly fashion picks to infuse into your normal routine. And don't be surprised when those "Where did you get that?" questions start rolling in.
