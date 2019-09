Being a K-pop fangirl who stalks the styles of my favorite stars has actually led me to tons of interesting hidden-gem brands from overseas. I've found that I can get major street cred when I wear items that have only really been seen on Instagram accounts captioned in foreign languages. When people ask who made the skirt I wore to work yesterday or where the bag I have is from, it's like my little secret knowing that it's made by a brand from Japan or South Korea.But now, thanks to Brooklyn-based Fig Collective, a fashion, art, and multimedia collective and online retailer that carries a mix of Korean and indie brands, everyone has access to these global-minded trends that get me stopped on the street or in the hallway at the office. When you enter the brand's website , the first thing you see are projects, videos, and editorials created by artists and designers who share Fig Collective's vision and are brought together by the brand. If you spot a piece in one of these visuals that fulfills one of your new-season hunts, you can find it, along with many more unique styles, in the online shop for mostly under $300.Like W Concept , Fig Collective welcomes emerging fashion brands from Seoul to the states and ships the styles right to your door for $9.85, which is a lot less than most other internationally minded stores charge. While you can find more preppy or girly styles at W Concept, Fig Collective has spotlighted brands that explore a more edgy, avant-garde street style aesthetic. You can find everything from boyish jersey tops and baseball caps in bold colors from Ader Error to oversized hoodies from 13 Month and Vei-8’s embellished tees.Ahead, you'll find some otherworldly fashion picks to infuse into your normal routine. And don't be surprised when those "Where did you get that?" questions start rolling in.