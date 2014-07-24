Back in 2005, brothers Tull and Josh Price founded menswear label FEIT (pronounced: fight) in response to a footwear market saturated with homogenized, synthetic goods and severe industrial waste. These days, the duo is introducing a much-anticipated women's collection to its repertoire.
Completely hand-sewn and using only the finest, vegetable-dyed Italian leather, these minimal high-tops, sneakers, and loafers are far from your run-of-the-mill shoes. And, produced in limited quantities to thwart wastefulness, these steppers have got a price tag worthy of their sustainable construction, running from $400 to $495 a pop. Click through to check 'em out and shop, because, sometimes, doing good is worth the splurge...
Photo: Courtesy of FEIT.