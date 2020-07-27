11:30 a.m. — Once I landed, my grandmother insisted on picking me up. My mom and I wanted to make sure we were properly distanced, so I put my bags in the backseat and made my way to the trunk. I haven’t seen her in months thanks to Ms Rona, but I was nice just being able to talk and laugh. I want so badly to hug her or even just squeeze her perfect old lady hands — you know the ones, wrinkled but soft. To make up for it we decided to stop and pick up food at our favorite burrito place, El Diablo, and eat on the porch of her home. She later brought out snacks and insisted I take them with me since I couldn’t stay long. It was the most comforting feeling of being home. I started the drive back to upstate New York with an already full tank of gas and a Dunkin Donuts coffee to hold me over ($5).