Spall and Xander: "We found that there's no singular best morning routine for everyone, but there are a lot of trends that come up time and again, which clearly indicate certain things are consistently working for people. For example, we quickly noticed that of all the people we were interviewing, well over 90% of them did not hit the snooze button in the morning. Many used an alarm, even if just as a backup to hedge against oversleeping, but the idea of hitting the snooze button first thing was a complete no-no to them. At the opposite end of the day, we found that a large number of the people we spoke with tidy up their home before going to bed at night to allow them to wake up to a fresh slate. James Freeman, the founder of Blue Bottle Coffee, told us that in his house the kitchen is always cleaned and the house tidied the night before. In his words, it's 'gratifying to wake up to a peaceful environment.'"