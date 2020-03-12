We Tried 9 Pairs Of Workout Leggings To See Which Ones (Literally) Held Up

If we were betting women, we’d venture a guess to say that we on the R29 Shopping Team love testing and writing about workout (and non-workout!) leggings as much as you love living in them. (Seriously — you guys cannot get enough!) From doing a deep dive into the best leather leggings for your next night out to going in on the vast expanse of the essential black legging, we consider ourselves experts in all things stretchy-pant related. (ICYMI, we also tapped astro experts to share which ones are perfect for your star sign.)
Today, we’re taking our commitment to legging journalism to a whole new level with our latest installment of Tried & True. Over the course of three months, R29's wellness writers divided and conquered the task of wear-testing nine popular legging brands to rank them from best to not-the-best. (Which doesn't, I repeat, doesn't mean "worst"!)
Read our unfiltered reviews — and get an inside peek on the workouts we put them through — in the following slides.
