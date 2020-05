I Was Laid Off Due To COVID-19. My Wellness Routine Is Helping Me Cope

The weather is beautiful out, so I met up with my cousin who lives nearby to go for a (socially distant) 10-mile bike ride near the beach. I was able to get a little tan, and it was nice to go for a ride with someone else, not just alone. My cousin is also unemployed because of COVID-19 , so he had some time to spare. It felt like there was a sense of normalcy because I wasn’t alone and just listening to music, but was able to talk with someone in person. It also made the ride go by quickly.