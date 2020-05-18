I Was Laid Off Due To COVID-19. My Wellness Routine Is Helping Me Cope

3 p.m. — I spent a while on LinkedIn, applied to several jobs, and answered some emails. I find myself feeling a little down and anxious when I’m job searching. There aren’t many companies that are hiring right now. I have a LinkedIn premium account which allows InMail messaging, which is a great way to network and is how I’ve landed interviews and jobs in the past. But most of the people who have responded to my messages have told me about hiring freezes, as expected. I know that this process requires patience, but it doesn’t make it any easier.